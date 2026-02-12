Brooks was assessed his 16th technical foul of the season during Wednesday's 136-109 loss to OKC, and he'll be suspended one game if the NBA does not rescind the penalty, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Barring an overturn by league officials, Brooks will serve a one-game suspension when the Suns return from the All-Star break, meaning he'll miss the team's Feb. 19 matchup with the Spurs. Brooks generated 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's loss.