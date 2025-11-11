Brooks finished Monday's 121-98 victory over New Orleans with 18 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes.

Brooks struggled badly from the floor and was unable to make a significant impact as a scoring weapon, although the fact that he made nine of his 10 shots from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy line. Brooks, who missed six games due to a groin injury between Oct. 27 and Nov. 6, has scored at least 15 points in each of his five appearances this season but has struggled with efficiency. The veteran forward is shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 30 percent from deep.