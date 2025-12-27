Brooks finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 115-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Although Brooks struggled beyond the arc, he was still able to post a serviceable total in the win. Brooks has yet to log a single-digit scoring total this season, an under-the-radar streak that's now extended to 24 games. He's also blowing away his previous seasonal scoring totals with an average of 21.8 points per game this season.