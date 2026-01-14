Brooks supplied 25 points (11-24 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to Miami.

Brooks was effective inside the arc, but beyond that was a completely different story for the veteran wing Tuesday. It was the sixth time in his nine-year NBA career that he missed at least nine three-pointers in a game, just one shy from tying his career-worst 10 misses from deep that he set Oct. 25 against the Nuggets. That dropped Brooks to a 34.6 percent clip from beyond the arc for the season, but he is still averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game along with 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals over 30.8 minutes per game. He also received his 15th technical foul of the season Tuesday, and one more would result in an automatic one-game suspension.