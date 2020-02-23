Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Not close to return

Kaminsky (kneecap) will be re-evaluated in three weeks before the Suns pinpoint a target date for his return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kaminsky hasn't played since Dec. 28 due to a fractured right kneecap. The Suns initially labeled Kaminsky as out indefinitely, and after re-evaluating him coming out of the All-Star break, the team didn't see enough progress to clear him to resume practicing. Kaminsky will rest up until mid-March before the Suns check back in on his condition and see if he's ready to get back on the court. The 26-year-old isn't a lock to be included in coach Monty Williams' rotation once he eventually makes it back to action.