Allen amassed 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 loss to the Celtics.

Allen's sole miss came on a three-point attempt, though he made his other four shots from beyond the arc in Thursday's loss. He's gone 4-for-5 from deep in two consecutive games and is shooting 50.0 percent from three over his last five games. Allen is averaging career highs in shooting this season with 13.1 points on 50.4 percent field-goal shooting and a league-best 48.2 percent from three.