Allen logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 103-81 preseason win over the Lakers.

Allen joined Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale as the three Phoenix players to knock down three triples during Friday's exhibition contest. Allen got the starting nod in Friday's contest, but he's expected to serve in a bench role assuming Jalen Green (hamstring) is cleared to play at the start of the regular season. Allen is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he played 24.1 minutes per game, which was his lowest since the 2019-20 season (18.9) as a member of the Grizzlies.