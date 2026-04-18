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section: | slug: suns-grayson-allen-listed-as-questionable | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Suns' Grayson Allen: Listed as questionable
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Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Thunder.
Questionable tags have been par for the course for Allen. He was available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game, but he did not leave the bench.
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