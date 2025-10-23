Allen contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 victory over Sacramento.

Allen logged a solid line in the season opener, and he should retain a sizable role despite Jalen Green's (hamstring) imminent return. Allen was often utilized at the wing last season, and he'll compete for minutes with Ryan Dunn once Green is fully healthy.