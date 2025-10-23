default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allen contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 victory over Sacramento.

Allen logged a solid line in the season opener, and he should retain a sizable role despite Jalen Green's (hamstring) imminent return. Allen was often utilized at the wing last season, and he'll compete for minutes with Ryan Dunn once Green is fully healthy.

More News