Allen (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Atlanta, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen missed Wednesday's win over Brooklyn due to an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to return following a one-game absence. Over 15 appearances in January, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.3 minutes per game, and it seems unlikely that he'll have significant limitations Friday.