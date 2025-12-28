Williams has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Pelicans following an altercation with Jose Alvarado, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williams and Alvarado exchanged punches late in the third quarter, resulting in an ejection for both players. Williams will finish the night with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 11 minutes. His ejection will mean more minutes for Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards. If further punishment isn't handed down by the league, Williams will be back in action Monday against Washington.