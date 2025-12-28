Suns' Mark Williams: Ejected Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Pelicans following an altercation with Jose Alvarado, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williams and Alvarado exchanged punches late in the third quarter, resulting in an ejection for both players. Williams will finish the night with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 11 minutes. His ejection will mean more minutes for Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards. If further punishment isn't handed down by the league, Williams will be back in action Monday against Washington.
More News
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Not starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Upgraded to available•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Questionable to face New Orleans•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Recods double-double in victory•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Just misses double-double Tuesday•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Rough night again Saturday•