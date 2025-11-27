Williams provided 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Kings.

Williams was projected to perform well with Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the Kings, but his best rebound total and second-highest point total of the season were a bit of a surprise. Williams' shot volume has granted him six double-doubles so far this season, and his production has become instrumental to the Suns' success.