Williams ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

Williams racked up a third consecutive double-double during the loss, marking his 13th time to hit the milestone this season. It's been an impressive run for the big man, who finishes the week as one of the Western Conference's most dependable centers. He's averaged 15.3 points and 11.0 rebounds during the three-game stint.