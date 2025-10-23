Williams finished Wednesday's 120-116 victory over the Kings with six points (3-5 FG), 11 rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes.

As expected, Williams was limited to 24 minutes during Opening Night, but he looked good and was productive, despite coming off the bench. It's unclear if the veteran will supplant Oso Ighodaro as the starting center moving forward. However, Williams proved Wednesday that he doesn't need a full allotment of minutes to flirt with a double-double and rack up a few blocks.