Williams closed with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 win over Oklahoma City.

This was a below average appearance from Williams, but he continues to lead the Suns in per-game fantasy value in nine-category formats. Through 30 games, he's holding fourth-round value with averages of 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in just 23.8 minutes per contest.