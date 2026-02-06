Williams contributed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Thursday's 101-97 loss to the Warriors.

The fourth-year center recorded his second straight double-double and his 12th of the season. Williams also extended his streak of games with at least one block to seven, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.7 points, 7.9 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes while shooting 71.0 percent from the floor.