site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-mark-williams-questionable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Mark Williams: Questionable for Sunday
•
1 min read
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Williams may sit out Sunday's regular-season finale for maintenance purposes. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach would be candidates for expanded roles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories