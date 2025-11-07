Williams contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 victory over the Clippers.

Williams turned in yet another strong showing across the board, notching his second double-double in as many games. He's posted four double-doubles through eight appearances this season and should continue to be a consistent source of points and rebounds now that he's officially taken over the starting center role.