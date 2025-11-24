Williams won't play Monday against the Rockets due to right knee injury management.

Williams will miss his third game of the season, with all of his absences coming on the second legs of back-to-back sets. During Sunday's 111-102 win over the Spurs, Williams posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes. Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro are likely to cover most of the minutes at center Monday while Williams rests.