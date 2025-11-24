Suns' Mark Williams: Sitting out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams won't play Monday against the Rockets due to right knee injury management.
Williams will miss his third game of the season, with all of his absences coming on the second legs of back-to-back sets. During Sunday's 111-102 win over the Spurs, Williams posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes. Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro are likely to cover most of the minutes at center Monday while Williams rests.
More News
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Puts up double-double Sunday•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Scores 19 points with eight boards•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Logs serviceable total in win•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Off report for Sunday•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Confirmed out for Thursday•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Strong defensive showing in win•