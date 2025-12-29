The NBA has issued Williams a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation with Jose Alvarado during Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams and Alvarado exchanged punches during Saturday's game and both were ejected. Sunday, the league handed down additional punishment, suspending Williams for one game and Alvarado for two. Williams will likely serve the suspension Monday against Washington, which means he'd be back in action against Cleveland. With Williams sidelined, Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards should handle center duties.