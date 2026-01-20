Williams logged 16 points (5-6 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over Brooklyn.

Williams fell two rebounds short of a double-double, while also matching his season-high with five combined steals and blocks. Although his minutes continue to be somewhat underwhelming, the fact that Williams has been able to stay relatively healthy is a win in itself. In 42 appearances, Williams has averaged 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 combined steals and blocks, good enough for top-45 value in standard leagues.