O'Neale is starting Monday's game against the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

O'Neale will enter the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 23 while Ryan Dunn recovers from an ankle injury. Expect a heavier workload Monday night for O'Neale, who typically sits around the 20-to-22 minute mark when deployed as a reserve.