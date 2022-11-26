Craig produced two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 victory over Detroit.

Craig blocked a pair of shots for the third consecutive game Friday but was unable to add any meaningful production. Despite a pair of subpar performances, Craig remains a top 50 player over the past two weeks, thanks primarily to his defensive efforts, averaging 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. His role is assured at this point and while he is unlikely to maintain top-50 production, he is worth having on most 12-team rosters for now.