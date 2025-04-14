Jones supplied 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Kings.

Jones was one of the role players who posted a solid line in this regular-season finale. The veteran floor general showed he can be a regular starter throughout the season. Still, he was mostly limited to a bench status once the Big Three of Bradley Beal (rest), Devin Booker (calf) and Kevin Durant (ankle) was healthy. Jones averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in 81 appearances (58 starts).