Wiggins finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 win over the Kings.

Wiggins drew his second start of the season with Chet Holmgren (back) sidelined and delivered a strong showing, knocking down a team-high four three-pointers while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories. The wing is a swiss army knife and glue guy that consistently steps up when called upon. Through five games this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest.