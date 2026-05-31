Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: DNP in Game 7 loss

Wiggins did not play in the Thunder's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wiggins started in 21 of 65 regular-season games and averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals over 21.8 minutes per contest. However, his role diminished in the postseason, and he failed to crack 10-plus minutes in eight of the Thunder's 11 playoff games, including four DNPs. Wiggins is under contract with the Thunder for the next three seasons, with a club option for 2028-29.