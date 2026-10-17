Wiggins delivered 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Wiggins provided a significant offensive boost off Atlanta's bench, finishing as the team's third-leading scorer while connecting on four three-pointers. The forward also collected seven rebounds, the second-highest total on the team behind Jalen Johnson's 14, and posted an impressive plus-33 rating in just 22 minutes. Wiggins' scoring versatility and rebounding ability could make him a useful fantasy contributor if he earns consistent playing time.