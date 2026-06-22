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Hawks' Aaron Wiggins: Headed to Atlanta

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Hawks acquired Wiggins from the Thunder on Sunday in exchange for 2030 and 2032 second-round draft picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Wiggins has spent the first five seasons of his career in Oklahoma City. The 27-year-old showed signs of promise during his tenure in Oklahoma City, but the Thunder's bevy of talent often resulted in him seeing inconsistent playing time. During the 2025-26 campaign, Wiggins posted averages of 9.4 points, 3.1 assists, 1.7 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 21.8 minutes per contest over 65 appearances. Wiggins should have a chance at capturing a more sizable role in Atlanta, especially if the Hawks choose not to exercise Jonathan Kuminga's $24.3 million team option for the upcoming season.

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