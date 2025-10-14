default-cbs-image
Wiggins will come off the bench for Tuesday's exhibition with the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso back from their maintenance days, Wiggins will return to a reserve role Tuesday evening. With fewer minutes coming his way, he's a less attractive option in fantasy hoops.

