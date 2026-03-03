Wiggins will start Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Daniel Bell of 107.7 The Franchise reports.

Wiggins is set to run with the first unit Tuesday, as the Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). Wiggins found major success in his last chance with the starters, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Feb. 25 against Detroit.