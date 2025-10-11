Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.
The Thunder has decided to rest some of their regulars, such as Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso, and that means Wiggins is one of the players who should see an expanded run. Wiggins was a regular off the bench for the Thunder in 2024-25 and should hold the same role in 2025-26.
