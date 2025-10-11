Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.

The Thunder has decided to rest some of their regulars, such as Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso, and that means Wiggins is one of the players who should see an expanded run. Wiggins was a regular off the bench for the Thunder in 2024-25 and should hold the same role in 2025-26.