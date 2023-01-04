Wiggins is in the starting lineup Tuesday against Boston, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Wiggins is earning the spot-start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out due to an illness. Across six previous starts, Wiggins averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes.
