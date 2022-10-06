Wiggins will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks.
Wiggins came off the bench for Monday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, recording 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 20 minutes of action. He'll get the start for Wednesday's exhibition with Dallas as Kenrich Williams shifts to the bench.
