Thunder's Aday Mara: Another quality SL showing Tuesday

Mara finished with 14 points (6-6 FG, 1-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Summer League loss to Denver.

Mara had 14 points Tuesday, his highest-scoring effort of the Las Vegas Summer League. The 21-year-old is coming off a productive 2025-26 campaign at Michigan, where he averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 0.4 steals over 23.4 minutes in 40 appearances, including six NCAA Tournament games. Mara isn't expected to see consistent action during his inaugural season, but he may be used situationally when necessary.