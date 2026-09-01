Mara registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Spain's 108-106 loss to Greece in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Mara led the club in boards Monday and scored an efficient 15 points. Although the prospect of a larger role diminished once Isaiah Hartenstein re-signed with the Thunder this offseason, the door is still open for Mara to have an impressive camp and seize an Opening Night role. The rookie No. 12 overall pick is set to battle with Jaylin Williams for the backup center gig.