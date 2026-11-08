Mara registered 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Saturday's 114-75 win over the Wizards.

Making just his second start of the season -- and second in his last three games -- Mara capitalized on his opportunities with efficient interior scoring and strong rim protection. His three blocks were especially valuable for category-league managers, while eight rebounds and three assists added versatility to his performance. Given how depleted the Thunder are in the frontcourt due to the injuries to key players such as Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jaylin Williams (back), Mara could be in line for a bigger role in the coming weeks. It's still early in the season, but he's making the most of the opportunity.