Mara will start Wednesday against the Cavs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mara will replace the injured Jaylin Williams (back) in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game, and it'll be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein rounding out the first unit Wednesday evening. Mara has been heating up over the past four games, so it'll be interesting to see what the rookie can do in his first career start. Per 36 minutes this season, Mara is averaging 12.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.4 swats per contest.