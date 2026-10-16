The Thunder maintain that Mara is cleared to play in the NBA despite a contract dispute with his former Spanish club, Basket Zaragoza, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports.

Basket Zaragoza contends that Mara remains under contract, but Oklahoma City says the NBA has advised the organization that no clearance from the Spanish team is necessary because the rookie center spent the past three years playing college basketball in the United States. The Thunder appear confident in Mara's eligibility, though the disagreement with his former club remains unresolved. There is currently no indication that the dispute will prevent him from playing in the NBA.