Mara closed Saturday's 119-98 loss to the Rockets with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 28 minutes.

In his first game since Chet Holmgren (knee) was ruled out for at least two months, Mara logged 28 minutes off the bench and dominated the defensive end. If he keeps getting minutes like this behind Isaiah Hartenstein, Mara's rebounding and shot-blocking will make him relevant in more than just deep leagues. He's a strong speculative add for anyone who needs blocks.