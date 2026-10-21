Mara produced seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Spurs.

Mara made a significant impact in his NBA debut, scoring efficiently off the bench in 12 minutes. The 7-3 rookie's biggest moment came on defense, when he blocked a Victor Wembanyama alley-oop attempt. Thunder centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Holmgren took most of the minutes in the frontcourt, but Mara's success against Wembanyama should earn him more minutes going forward.