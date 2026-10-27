Mara finished Monday's 125-114 win over Phoenix with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes.

Mara delivered his best performance of the young season, recording his first career double-double while establishing season highs in points, rebounds, minutes and blocks. The rookie center also committed four turnovers and five fouls, but his contributions on both ends of the floor were encouraging. With Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined, Mara could continue seeing additional opportunities in Oklahoma City's frontcourt, though his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper leagues.