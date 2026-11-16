Mara closed with 16 points (8-11 FG), 13 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 125-103 win over Sacramento.

The 12th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft delivered his third double-double in his 14th game for the Thunder, with the 13 boards setting a new career high. Mara has taken on a more consistent role while Jaylin Williams (back) has been sidelined, starting four of the last seven games and averaging 25.0 minutes, 11.9 points, 7.4 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over that stretch while shooting 67.9 percent from the floor.