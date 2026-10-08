Mara amassed 22 points (10-10 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to the Bucks.

After posting 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting along with nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the front end of this back-to-back set, Mara remained highly productive Wednesday. The rookie big man led all players in scoring and showed off his ability as a lob threat while shooting a perfect 10-for-10 from the field. Although the 21-year-old has impressed in the preseason thus far, he figures to face significant competition for minutes during the regular season.