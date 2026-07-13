Thunder's Aday Mara: Nears double-double in SL loss

Mara logged 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 104-79 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

After scoring two points on 0-of-3 shooting from the field in Friday's loss to Los Angeles, Mara turned in an efficient performance Sunday and finished as Oklahoma City's third-leading scorer. The big man out of Michigan also led the team in rebounds, finishing one board shy of his first double-double across four outings between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.