Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (lower body) will be available to play Tuesday against the Clippers.
Mitchell should be good to go for his usual minutes Tuesday evening, and he'll look to bounce back from a tough, 2-8 shooting performance. The second-year guard is hitting career-highs across the board this season while earning 27.6 minutes a night.
