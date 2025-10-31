Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Delivers 20 points from bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell finished Thursday's 127-108 victory over Washington with 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes.
Mitchell provided ample support with the second unit during the decisive win. Although a spot in the starting five isn't possible at the moment, 'Mitchell is enjoying a sharp increase in court time from his rookie year. Through six games, the UCSB product is averaging 27.1 minutes per game.
