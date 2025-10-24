Mitchell closed Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime win over the Pacers with 26 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Fresh off a 16-point performance in the season opener, Mitchell delivered once again, going off to the tune of 26 points. The Thunder was without a number of key players, affording Mitchell with an opportunity to shine on the big stage once again. While his role will likely reduce once the roster is back to full health, his early-season production definitely has him on the fantasy radar, even in standard formats.