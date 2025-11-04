Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (lower body) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Justin reports.
Mitchell, who is listed as questionable, will likely test out his injury in pregame warmups before a decision is made on his status. He's been terrific to open the season with 17.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
