Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
It's unclear why Mitchell left for the locker room, though he checked out with 6:29 remaining in the final quarter. If he's unable to return in the final minutes, he'll finish with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Productive off bench Thursday•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Downward trend continues•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Shifts back to bench•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Starting Sunday•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Moving back to second unit•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Entering starting five Tuesday•