Mitchell (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

It's unclear why Mitchell left for the locker room, though he checked out with 6:29 remaining in the final quarter. If he's unable to return in the final minutes, he'll finish with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes.