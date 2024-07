Mitchell totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 102-73 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Mitchell was one of the lone bright spots in a blowout loss, leading the team in scoring by knocking down 57.1 percent of his tries from the field. It was nice to see the 22-year-old bounce back following a 6-for-18 shooting performance from the field Saturday against Toronto.